PENDLETON — Register now for the seventh annual YMCA Charity Gobble Wobble. Bring your friends and family out and join YMCA of Madison County’s annual 5K walk/run. This will be held on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28, beginning at 8:30 a.m., at the Pendleton YMCA.
It’s an opportunity to get the entire community moving the morning before their Thanksgiving Day feast. Strollers and wagons are welcome.
All registration proceeds benefit the YMCA of Madison County Annual Support Campaign, which provides scholarships to kids and families in need.
To register online, visit www.getmeregistered.com/GobbleWobble. All preregistrations before Nov. 10 will receive a dri-wick race day shirt, race bib and grab bag from sponsors.
Contact race director Sidney Clay (sclay@ymcamadco.org), or visit www.ymcamadco.org for more information or if you would like to be a 2019 race day sponsor.
Pricing: 5 and under – free; 6 and older – Preregistration, $30; 6 and older – day of registration, $40.
