PENDLETON — The new Pendleton YMCA Early Learning Childcare Facility will have daily open houses and walk-in tours for all interested families from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 6-10.
And on Monday, Sept. 13, the new facility will have its grand opening during its normal hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Because of the Y's desire to expand its full-day child care, it is moving that program from Pendleton Christian Church into the new, bigger facility.
The new building will accommodate more families in the program, which cares for kids 2-6. The building is in Falls Park Plaza at 1 Plaza Drive, Suite 5.
Information about the open house has been sent to families that previously had youngsters in child care programming.
During the past two years, the Y and Pendleton Christian Church have partnered to offer affordable, quality child care for the community. Soon after establishing the program, the high need for child care and the shortage of space became evident.
Full- and partial-day child care options are available. To schedule a tour of the facility, contact Sarah Pierce at Spierce@ymcamadco.org or 765-623-6675.
To see rates and to register, visit www.ymcamadco.org/child-care.
The YMCA will continue to offer before- and after-care for the church's preschool services. If interested in that program, contact Sarah Pierce at Spierce@ymcamadco.org or 765-623-6675,
For questions about financial assistance, visit https://www.ymcamadco.org/social-responsibility/financial-assistance or contact Sarah Pierce at Spierce@ymcamadco.org or 765-623-6675.
If interested in the church's preschool programming, contact it at office@pendcc.org or 765-778-2156.
