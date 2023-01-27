INDIANAPOLIS — Get out your cameras and find your favorite historic destination because the Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology’s annual preservation photo contest has begun.
The contest began in 2005 to promote Indiana’s historic resources. It is open to all photographers. All photo subjects must be at least 50 years old and in Indiana. They do not have to be fully restored. Photos of exclusively natural elements won’t be accepted.
Photos can be black and white or color and must have been taken within the last two years. Each photographer may enter up to three images; each photo requires an entry form.
Images should be emailed to aborland@dnr.IN.gov and must be JPEG files that are 10 MB or smaller. Participants will only be able to send one photo and one entry form per email.
For complete rules and guidelines and for the entry form, go to on.IN.gov/preservationmonth. The contest deadline is April 7.
The Division of Historic Preservation & Archeology will take over DNR’s Instagram account (@indianadnr) for a week in May to feature selected photos and contest winners to celebrate National Historic Preservation Month.