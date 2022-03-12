ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA) will host its 41st Annual IN-Focus photography exhibition, sponsored by STAR Financial Bank, April 1 through June 5.
Photographers may enter up to six photos from the following categories: Animal/Wildlife, Architecture, Digital Manipulation, Nature/Scenic, Open, People, and Photojournalism.
AMOA will open the exhibition with a reception on Friday, April 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Winners from each category will be announced at 6:30 p.m.
A complete list of entry rules can be found on AMOA’s website: www.andersonart.org/call-for-artists/.
Stefan Petranek serves as this year’s judge. Petranek is an imaged-based artist and associate professor of photography and intermedia at Indiana University’s Herron School of Art and Design on the IUPUI campus.
