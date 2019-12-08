PENDLETON — This holiday season, The Real Estate Pros are partnering with local residents to fill the Pendleton Community Library’s food pantry – a part of its popular Read ‘n Feed program.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Quack Daddy Donuts, 106 W. State St., downtown Pendleton, there will be photos with Santa.
Residents are asked to bring non-perishable foods to donate to the Read ‘n Feed food pantry instead of charging a fee.
“Coming together as a community and supporting such a wonderful program is a great way to celebrate this holiday season,” said Heather Upton, team owner of The Real Estate Pros.
“A few non-perishable items that can be added to their inventory will go a long way toward helping those who need it, especially during the holidays. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Items needed include:
• Ready to eat soup (not condensed)
• Oatmeal packets
• Tuna
• Peanut butter
• Sauces (marina, BBQ, salsa, etc.)
• Cereal
• Sugar
• Flour
• Canned pasta (like Spaghetti-O’s)
• Any other canned goods (fruit cocktail, vegetables, beans, etc.)
