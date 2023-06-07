MUNCIE — This year brings the second decade of Soup Crawl, an event that benefits Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana. It will be held in downtown Muncie on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. The 11th annual Soup Crawl features a variety of soups from local restaurants, all for a good cause.
For $20, you can stroll the streets of historic downtown Muncie and sample soups from downtown and area restaurants, caterers and organizations.
In addition to enjoying the soup, you can also learn about how Second Harvest, through The Big Idea, works to break the cycle of generational poverty by providing tools to support child development as a foundation for lifelong sustainability.
The event last year raised more than $32,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank and their The Big Idea initiative.
Tickets are limited, and organizers expect a sell out. Tickets will go up for sale in August. If you would like to be the first to know when tickets are available, sign up for updates at curehunger.org/soup-crawl. To learn more about Soup Crawl and the participating restaurants, businesses, and organizations, visit Facebook.com/SoupCrawl.