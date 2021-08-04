ANDERSON — After more than a year in containment due to COVID-19, Poetry Nights in Anderson are returning to A Town Center on Aug. 19.
Do you have poems or prose written during and about the pandemic? Then share them and anything else filling your notebooks and computer memories.The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., hosted by local poet David Allen and the Poetry Society of Indiana.
Allen, former vice president and contest director for the poetry society, has been published in numerous poetry journals and anthologies. He will be sharing poems from his latest book, “Deadlines Amuse Me.”
A Town Center is at 1206 Meridian St. Poetry Nights will be every third Thursday of the month.
