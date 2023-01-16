ANGOLA — An Indiana Master Naturalist course will be at Pokagon State Park from April 19 to June 10.
Wednesday classes will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The three Saturday classes — April 22, May 13 and June 10 — will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The classes are open to adults; participation is limited. Registration is due March 24.
The program provides the opportunity to learn about Indiana’s natural resources from various experts. Topics will include wildflower and tree identification, geology and wildlife.
The course will be hosted by Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District and Pokagon State Park.
At the end of the course, participants who meet the requirements will receive a certificate of completion.
Participants must attend eight of the 10 sessions, pass a series of open-note quizzes at the end of each session with a score of 70% or better, and complete 24 hours of volunteer work, 12 of which must be served in Indiana, with a state or local natural resources organization.
There is a $120 registration fee, which includes field guides, the certification fee and other materials.
To sign up, contact Aimee Wentworth at steubenswcd@gmail.com or 260-665-3211, ext. 3.
For more information about the program, see indianamasternaturalist.org.