Police therapy dog to lead Noblesville July 4 parade
NOBLESVILLE — Mayor Chris Jensen has selected Noblesville Police Department therapy dog Luna as the grand marshal of this year’s Fourth of July Stars & Stripes Forever Parade.
The 1-year-old black lab joined the police force this year. Luna’s job is to comfort and love people.
She helps police officers, firefighters, first responders and community members dealing with stress or trauma.
Luna is the first therapy dog serving in public safety in Hamilton County.
She’s on call 24/7, has had an immediate effect in the community and become a great resource for first responders.
She’s also part of Noblesville’s NobleAct.
The mental health crisis and substance abuse response program, created in 2020, uses professionals to connect people to community services and steer anyone in crisis away from the criminal justice system.
This year’s free festivities will take place on Monday, July 4, with the theme, “Stars and Stripes Forever in Noblesville.” The fun begins at 4:30 p.m. with the downtown parade.
The celebration moves to Forest Park from 6 to 10 p.m. with activities for kids, teens and adults, food vendors and more.
Hairbanger’s Ball will perform on the Main Stage from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Free trolley rides will be available from Noblesville High School’s parking lot to the park.
At 10 p.m., the annual fireworks display will begin from the Forest Park Golf Course.
A fireworks viewing area, with nearby parking, will be at Federal Hill Commons for those wanting to see just the fireworks.