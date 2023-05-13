BROOKVILLE — Brookville Lake will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 20, at 11 a.m. to celebrate the opening of portions of its Adena Trace Trail to mountain bikes.
The event will take place at the campground shelter at Mounds State Recreation Area. Anyone is welcome to attend the ceremony, and gate admission will be free to those that do.
The Adena Trace is a 25-mile loop around the southern half of Brookville Lake that comprises many smaller trails along its route.
The sections of Adena Trace open to mountain bikes are Bonwell, Eagle, Garr Hill, and Woodland trails along Adena’s eastern edge. These trails are now multiple use, meaning they will be open to hikers and bikers.
The trails total 12.4 miles. The remainder of Adena Trace, including Glidewell, Templeton Creek, Wildlife Wander, and Wolf Creek trails, will remain single use, open only to hikers.
The new multiple-use parts of Adena Trace have undergone extensive maintenance to prepare for the extra traffic. Brookville Lake volunteers, Mountain Bike Indiana, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers assisted with the project.
Mounds State Recreation Area is at 14108 State Road 101, Brookville, 47012.