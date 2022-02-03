INDIANAPOLIS — The Postal Service is asking customers to clear snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes to help letter carriers deliver the mail.
Hazards such as uneven surfaces, wet pavement, snow and ice can pose a serious threat to Postal Service employees.
Maintaining a clear path to the mailbox — including steps, porches, walkways and street approaches — will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service.
Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear.
Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snowplows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.
Residents and businesses with blue collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice.
The Postal Service said its employees make every reasonable effort to deliver mail in difficult weather conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.