INDIANAPOLIS — Are you interested in employment with the U.S. Postal Service? Start planning your career now. USPS is hosting a Drive-Thru Job Fair in Indianapolis on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This is an outdoor, drive-thru event. Employees working the job fair will wear masks and will social distance. Masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
The Job Fair takes place at the Greater Indiana District Office, 3939 Vincennes Road, Indianapolis.
The Postal Service has vacancies for city carrier assistants ($17.29 per hour), rural carrier associates ($18.56 per hour), and assistant rural carriers ($18.56 per hour — Saturdays, Sundays and observed holidays only, Postal Support Employee mail processing clerks ($18.15 per hour), mail handler assistants ($16.55 per hour) and various peak season and temporary COVID-19 vacancies.
Driving jobs require a valid Indiana driver’s license, two years’ driving experience, and a good driving record.
Send ideas for the daily Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.