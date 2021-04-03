INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Postal Service in Indiana is seeking a few good men and women to join its ranks as city carrier assistants.
Go to the USPS Careers site at www.usps.com/employment, click on Indiana as the location search and you will see there are positions open in several ZIP codes.
The salary for a city carrier assistant is $17.29 an hour. Employees will be required to work Saturdays and weekdays as needed, as well as Sundays and holidays. They must be available to work assigned tours, scheduled days and must be available to work on short notice.
A CCA delivers and collects mail on foot or by vehicle under varying road and weather conditions in a prescribed area; maintains professional and effective public relations with customers and others, requiring a general familiarity with postal laws, regulations, products and geography of the area.
Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record, and at least two years of documented driving experience.
All applicants must apply online by the close of a job posting period — 11:59 p.m. on the date in question.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.