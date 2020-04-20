INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Postal Service honors the 50th anniversary of Earth Day by putting its own stamp on raising awareness of our environment and the communities in which we live and serve. The new Earth Day Forever stamp marks five decades of Americans coming together to celebrate the importance of protecting the environment. The stamp is now available for sale nationwide.
The Postal Service has canceled the first-day-of-issue ceremony for the Earth Day stamp due to social distancing guidance. News of the stamp can be shared using the hashtag #EarthDayStamps.
The Earth Day Forever stamp is being issued in booklets of 20 stamps. Art director Antonio Alcalá created the painting of Earth, using gouache on watercolor paper. The design features small green lines surrounding the blue planet. The title of the stamp runs across the top, and the words “Forever” and “USA” appear along the bottom. Ricky Altizer was the typographer. This Forever stamp will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.
Information on ordering first-day-of-issue postmarks and covers is at usps.com/shop.
