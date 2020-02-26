EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Prairie Farms Dairy Inc., one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the Midwest, has partnered with the Humana Kentucky Derby Festival mini Marathon and Marathon to be the chocolate milk refueling partner for the race.
With Prairie Farms on board as the official “Refuel Partner,” runners will have access to a post-race recovery drink –chocolate milk.
“Scientific studies have concluded that chocolate milk makes for an excellent recovery drink following strenuous exercise,” said Dante Carpenter, a Prairie Farms dairy farmer based out of Russell Springs, Kentucky, in a press release.
“I’m delighted that chocolate milk sourced from local farms right here in Kentucky will be fueling the runners.”
The Humana mini Marathon and Marathon mark the largest of road racing in Kentucky, with over 12,000 participants. The 2020 races are set for Saturday, April 25. It will mark the 47th annual mini Marathon and 19th annual Marathon.
