INDIANAPOLIS — Vendor booth space is available for the 45th annual Greater Indianapolis Garage Sale & Marketplace at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in January.
For the first time ever, exhibitors at the Indy Garage Sale can directly purchase a booth online through the live floor plan with a credit card. Booth space is $90 and corner space is $100.
The live floor plan features exhibitor booth names. Bargain hunters will be able to see who is exhibiting prior to the event, thanks to the expanded social media reach.
The sale will be open to shoppers on Saturday, Jan. 9, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fairgrounds is at 1200 E. 38th St.
For additional information, including booth rental application, visit www.GarageSaleAndMarketplace.com.
