ANGOLA — Safety restrictions regarding COVID-19 combined with high demand have resulted in wait times at Pokagon State Park’s toboggan run averaging three to five hours.
The run is open Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. With guests being turned away by 2:30 p.m. on most days, here are some tips to improve your customer experience:
If you’re within an hour’s drive, call the park at 260-833-2012 to check on wait times; if you live farther away, consider spending the night locally, either camping or staying at the park’s Potawatomi Inn or another local hotel.
After entering the park, remember to social distance while in line waiting to complete advance registration, which opens at 10:30 a.m. Once 100 preregistered guests enter the toboggan area, staff will then begin collecting names for the wait list.
Main Gate staff will advise you of the wait time as you enter the property.
Find a complete schedule of open dates and other toboggan information at tobogganrun.com. Call Pokagon State Park at 260-833-2012.
