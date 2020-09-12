LOGANSPORT — There’s a “For Sale” sign on the lawn at 806 E. Market St. in Logansport and a condemnation sticker in the house’s picture window.
That isn’t the contradiction it would seem.
There’s hope for restoring the house, which was originally built by Eli Greensfelder in 1902, and sits in what the city is trying to make the Riverside Historic District.
It will just take two things: a lot of money and a lot of experience, said Paul Willham, communications director for Logansport Landmarks and an experienced renovator himself.
At $39,000, it’s the least expensive house for sale in Logansport, he added. However, Willham estimates that it would take between $150,000 and $200,000 to renovate the place, possibly more if the buyer is going for a museum-level renovation.
The current owner is Geoffrey Petzel, an out-of-town restorer who has about 11 properties in three states, Willham said. He bought it at a tax sale in December, the second time it had been for sale in a tax sale, and received the title about three weeks ago.
Petzel and his wife own a company that renovates houses, but they don’t have the large, experienced crews close enough to do the work the house requires.
Photos of the inside are posted at oldhousedreams.com, at stormshyarts.wixsite.com/greensfelder and at greensfeldermansion.blogspot.com.
