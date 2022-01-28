INDIANAPOLIS — Broadway in Indianapolis and the producers of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL announced that single tickets for the upcoming tour engagement in Indianapolis are on sale now. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling Chris Schneider at 317-632-5183.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, is now on tour! Starring Broadway superstar and Tony Award®-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and rising star Olivia Valli as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).
Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will play Old National Centre Feb. 15-20 for eight performances. Tickets are on sale and available now at ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more may call 317-632-5183. The performance schedule will be Tuesday-Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evening at 8 p.m., Saturday matinee at 2 p.m., Sunday matinee at 1 p.m. and Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.
