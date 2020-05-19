PENDLETON — The Correctional Industrial Facility in Pendleton is manufacturing face mask extenders to donate to DOC facilities and the community.
The minimum-security prison recently donated 300 face mask extenders to local health care heroes, a CIF spokesperson said in a press release. These extenders are designed to increase the comfort of the mask by taking pressure off the ears.
The face mask extenders aren't the only way offenders are demonstrating we are truly "in this together," the CIF spokesperson said. As widely reported, face masks have been in short supply for health professionals as well as for the public. This is why the IDOC began and continues to manufacture face masks in prison facilities.
As of April 17, face masks have been supplied to each IDOC prison facility. All 27,000 offenders and 6,000 staff have received masks. However, production has not slowed down and Correctional Industrial Facility offenders continue to manufacture more than 6,000 face masks to use in the facility and donate to the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.