PENDLETON — Correctional Industrial Facility’s community involvement coordinator, Camay Francum, arranged for the donation of more than 1,800 masks made by the offenders of various programs.
The facility’s American Legion, Purposeful Living Units Serve (PLUS) and offenders with sewing skills came together weeks ago to produce as many masks as possible for emergency personnel. Their goal continues as the facility donated to five organizations.
• Pendleton Police Department Chief Marc Farrer received 200 masks for the department.
• Open Door Health Services in Delaware County received 100 masks.
• LifeStream Services, the aging and disability resource center for east central Indiana, received 1,000 masks.
• Henry County EMS received 70 masks.
• Oakland City University received 500 masks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.