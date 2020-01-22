ANDERSON — On Monday, at 7 p.m., the meeting of the Madison County Historical Society will feature Kelly Morgan of Mounds State Park with a talk on the “Hopewell Interaction Sphere.”
Visitors to Mounds State Park enjoy the quiet serenity of the trails that wind through the beautiful landscape of the crown jewel of our county. But visitors in the early years would have found a much different look.
If you look backward you can find many things that will remind you of the Hopewell and their Interaction Sphere. They are the silent reminders of a time in our county when history was the way of life and Morgan will take us there.
The meeting will be in the Bowman Room of the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W 11th St. in downtown Anderson, and is open to the public. There is no charge to attend this or any event in the facility. Call 765-683-0052 with questions.
