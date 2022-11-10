ANDERSON — There will be a community action, tech symposium open to the public on Saturday at Anderson Public Library. It’s aimed at people who are Black, Native American or poor of any color and those wanting to make progressive changes.
Primary goals, according to organizer Judalon Harris, are to be ground zero in Anderson for ending poverty nationally, establishing a nationally televised broadcasting system for Black and Native American people, addressing gun violence, bringing new blood into the community and addressing other social issues.
“Because of racism, Blacks as a group don’t have much of anything. Native Americans have less. This event will be the beginning to change it all,” Harris said.
Guest speaker is businessman and Bishop Ray L. Tolbert. He was a first-round 1981 NBA draft pick for the New Jersey Nets. During his professional basketball career, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons.
He also played with the Seattle SuperSonics before they became the Oklahoma Thunder. He played professionally overseas and with multiple Continental Basketball Association teams.
He is the son of Bishop Dr. Bernice Tolbert, who is head bishop of Miracle Faith Temple Church, 1501 W. 15th St., Anderson.
Ray Tolbert starred at Madison Heights High School and for Indiana University’s 1981 national championship team.
People of all ages are encouraged and needed.
The symposium is free. It will also be streamed on Facebook pages of Ray Tolbert and Judalon Harris.
The gathering will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Chief Anderson Room of Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.