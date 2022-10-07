ANDERSON — The fall installment of Madison County property tax payments will be due Nov. 10, 2022.
Payment of property taxes may be made in person from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the county treasurer’s office in the Madison County Courthouse. Or they may be mailed to the treasurer’s office, 16 E. Ninth St., Room 109, Anderson, IN 46016.
Payment may be made with cash, check, money order or debit/credit card. There is a fee charged to use debit/credit cards. Payments made by mail and postmarked by due date will be considered on time.
Payment also may be made on the treasurer’s website, treasurer.madisoncounty48.us. Payment on the website may be by electronic check ($1.50 fee) or by debit/credit card (2.5% fee).
Once again this year, branches of First Farmers Bank, First Merchants Bank and Star Financial Bank are accepting payments. They will collect payments through Nov. 10. Payment can be made by check with an original statement coupon.