INDIANAPOLIS — Prospective Indiana teachers have until Nov. 30 to apply for the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship through the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
The scholarship provides up to $7,500 for each year of college – up to $30,000 total – for top performing Hoosier students who commit to teaching in Indiana for five years after earning their degrees. With less than a week left to apply for the 2020 program, applications are up 32% compared to this time in 2018.
High school students, college freshmen and sophomores are eligible for the scholarship, but priority will be given to high school students. To qualify, students must graduate in the highest 20% of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT. To continue earning the scholarship in college, students must earn a 3.0 cumulative grade point average and complete at least 30 credit hours per year.
Finalists will be selected in January to be interviewed in Indianapolis on March 14, 2020.
Visit LearnMoreIndiana.org/NextTeacher for more information and to apply.
