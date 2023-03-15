LINCOLN CITY — The public is invited to cut up and remove certain downed trees at Lincoln State Park for firewood.
Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Permit sales and cutting are available now and are good through April 30.
The cost of one pickup-truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.
A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at Lincoln’s office between 8:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. Central Time daily. Permits are not available on observed state holidays.
Firewood may be cut up to 30 feet from roadsides in designated areas; however, vehicles are not allowed off roads. The use of tractors, UTVs, and ATVs is prohibited. Wood may be cut and removed between 8:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. CT daily. For more information, call 812-937-4710.
Firewood cut at Lincoln is for personal use only and cannot be sold.