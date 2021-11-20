ANDERSON — A coalition of community organizations have unified for the purpose of bringing voice to the citizens of Anderson.
On Dec. 2, 2021, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., a town hall meeting will be held at the Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
The purpose of this town hall will be to engage the citizens of Anderson on how they would like to see the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds invested in their community.
Special attention will focus on the recent housing crisis faced by Bingham Square residents, and considering how federal resources can build and preserve decent, affordable housing in impacted communities.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has been invited to provide opening remarks, while members of the Anderson City Council, Board of Public Works, Anderson Redevelopment Commission, and the City Controller have all received special invitations to attend.
