Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a potential scam where unsuspecting Hoosiers are being duped when booking campsites.
The public’s assistance is being sought in the investigation where a third party fraudulently advertises and rents campsites to Hoosiers, who then upon arrival, find the site they paid for not available.
Instances of this scam could date back as far as July.
If you have utilized a third party on social media for reserving a site for this upcoming year, you may be a victim of this scam.
State properties of interest include Trine State Recreation Area, Spring Mill State Park, Morgan-Monroe State Forest, Greene Sullivan State Forest, and McCormick’s Creek State Park.
If you believe you have been or are currently a victim of this scam, contact Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.
Hoosiers are reminded to only make reservations for DNR properties via the official DNR website at Camp.IN.gov or the DNR Reservation Line at 866-622-6746.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.