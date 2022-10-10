ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art is hosting a community pumpkin painting contest for the fall season. Everyone is invited to participate. Contest entry is $5 for adults and $1 for youths.
To Enter:
Contest participants are encouraged to bring their painted pumpkins to the museum on or before its Over the Edge event Oct. 22. Contestants should provide their own pumpkin and entry fee.
To Vote:
Voting will begin during Over the Edge, which starts at noon Oct. 22. The event will be outside First Merchants Bank building, 800 E. Main St., and Citizen’s Plaza Park in Downtown. Members of the public may “vote” by making donations for their favorite pumpkin(s).
Voting will continue throughout the month, with a winner being announced during November’s First Friday on Nov. 4.
For more information visit the Anderson Museum of Art website, andersonart.org.