Registrations for Put and Take pheasant hunts open Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7 a.m. and will continue to the end of the hunt period or until hunts are sold out. The hunts take place Nov. 18–26. Hunters can register for these hunts at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
Participating Fish & Wildlife areas include Atterbury, Glendale, J.E. Roush Lake, Pigeon River, Tri-County, Willow Slough, and Winamac. Hunters seeking information on the property on which they are interested in hunting should contact that respective property to learn more about its hunts. Contact information is at the website listed above.
Registration is first-come, first-served and costs $30 per registered hunter. Once the daily hunter quota is reached for each site, the location will be listed as unavailable. Hunters must possess a valid hunting license and a game bird habitat stamp to hunt pheasant. The bag limit is two pheasants per person, per day. Hunters should print their registration confirmation sheet and bring it with them on the day of their hunts.
More information about Put and Take pheasant hunts and other reserved hunts is at the website listed earlier.