Q&A session Tuesday about Medicare options
ANDERSON — Operation Love and SHIP will host a free Facebook live Q&A session about Medicare options and help on Tuesday, at 2 p.m.
Those interested can tune in to Facebook live on Operation Love’s page at facebook.com/OLMAnderson to get unbiased information from the State Health Insurance Assistance Program, commonly referred to as SHIP, representative, Melissa Miller.
Miller will be answering frequently asked questions, taking live questions, and letting interested parties know more about Medicare plans and assistance programs in this free informational session.
Operation Love has been serving neighbors for more than 35 years with resources and information. The nonprofit agency can be reached with questions at 765-644-2121.
