INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy 4.01k Race for Financial Fitness is back with its fifth annual race.
Pledging to raise money to improve financial literacy for school-aged kids across the country, the race will kick off at Butler University with a post-race “Well-a-Bration” on Sunday, June 11.
Local race proceeds will benefit Junior Achievement of Central Indiana to promote students’ financial literacy.
Run, jog or walk at your own pace on the campus of Butler. Don’t forget to post your accomplishment to your social media and hashtag #Indy401k.
Junior Achievement hopes to hit a home run with its annual fundraising event. This event needs your support now more than ever as we help students transition from learning at school to preparing for the next stage in life from home.
For information about the race, visit www.indy401krace.com.