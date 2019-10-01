ANDERSON — "2019 – Railroads, Then and Now" will be the topic for the next First Sunday presentation by the Madison County Historical Society. It is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St.
The railroads running though Madison County from before the 1900s to today will be presented in photos, drawings, properties, and show steam and diesel locomotives all the way to today. The Power Point presentation will be given by Roger Hensley.
There are many photos in this presentation that have never been shown before and should make this a very interesting presentation, Hensley said in a press release. Attendees can also see the train exhibit at the lower level of the museum after the presentation. People may visit the exhibit and look over the operating train layouts and see the photos, books and other memorabilia there.
The Madison County Historical Society Inc. is open to all. There is no charge to attend this or any event in the facility. Call 765-683-0052 with questions.
