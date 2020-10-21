ANDERSON — The Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, is open to the public Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to noon for those who wish to walk.
On Monday, Oct. 26, from 2 to 3 p.m., they will have chair yoga.
Every Thursday until Nov. 19 from 3 to 4 p.m. they will host line dancing in the ballroom. Visit their Facebook page for the registration form.
A Design Paint Class will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. The class is open to the public. Cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.
Every Friday, a dance takes place from 8 to 11 p.m. Cost is $6 and is sponsored by Simmons.
A pork chop dinner fundraiser will be Sunday, Nov. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. Cost is $10 per person for the drive-thru meal pickup. Money raised will be used for new handicap restrooms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.