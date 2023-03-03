ANDERSON — Rangeline Community Center has several new activities planned in addition to the ones already taking place.
A community center membership’s required to participate. The yearly fee is $10, with the money helping with building expenses.
The scheduled activities include:
• Open walking, 8 a.m. to noon weekdays
• Chair yoga, 2 p.m. Mondays
• Cardio drumming, 5 p.m. Tuesdays
• Local cornhole league, 6 p.m. every Wednesday.
The center is at 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
On Sunday, March 26, there will be a Beginner/ Intermediate Painting Class from 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $30 a person or $20 for members; all materials included. Text 765-215-4289 to make a reservation. Seating is limited.
New activities will include pickle ball.
New lighting is being installed and a start date will be posted when that is completed.
A new monthly craft class and a monthly educational seminar starting in April, in partnership with Community Hospital, are anticipated. More details to come.
Other new events may include an outdoor shuffleboard league, Zumba classes and country line dancing.
See class instructors for applications or stop by the center and pick one up at the information desk to mail in. The desk is open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.