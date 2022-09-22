ANDERSON — Rangeline Community Center will host several upcoming events. They are:
• Sunday, Sept. 25, intermediate painting class, 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $30 per person. Make a reservation by texting 765-215-4289. Seating is limited.
• Saturday, Oct. 1, third annual golf outing. Tee time is 1 p.m. at Grandview Golf Course. Register your team by texting 765-215-4289. Prizes and dinner provided.
• Friday, Oct. 21, open mic night. Cost is $3 per person. From 7 to 9 p.m. Register for the show by texting Tony Miles at 912-996-2649.
• Friday, Oct. 28, movie night, “Mars Attack” at dusk. Rated PG-13.
• Saturday, Nov. 5, Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get your vendor’s application by texting 765-215-4289.
• Saturday, Dec. 3, Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get your vendor’s application by texting 765-215–4289. Get more information by calling 765-216-2230.
Weekly activities include walkers from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga at 2 p.m. Mondays; country line dancing, 3 p.m. Tuesdays; cardio-drumming, 5 p.m. Tuesdays.
The center is at 1405 N. Rangeline Road, Anderson.