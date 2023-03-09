ANDERSON — Below are some upcoming events at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 Rangeline Road, Anderson. All activities are open to the public with a yearly membership fee of $10.
• Sunday, April 16, cupcake decorating class, 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $30 per person. All cupcakes and materials are included. Seating is limited. Call Ashley MacMillan at 317-468-8670 to register and prepay with Venmo: @AshMac1991
• Sunday, April 23. Beginner/intermediate painting class, 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $30 per person, $20 with a Community Center membership. Seating is limited. All materials are included. Text 765-215-4289 to register and prepay with Venmo: Claire-Farr-2.
New education seminars are in partnership with Community Hospital Anderson. They are free to the public; membership is not required.
• Friday, March 24, 10 a.m. to noon. Alzheimer’s. Lori Keith, RN, will speak
• Friday, April 28, 10 a.m. to noon. Diabetes. Mary Harter, RN, to speak.
• Friday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to noon. Fall prevention. Mark Rolfing, RN, will talk.
To become a member, call 765-215-4289 and leave a voicemail to get a membership application or pick one up at the information desk from 8 a.m. to noon weekdays. The website is Rangelinecommunitycenter.Org; Facebook is RangelineCC.