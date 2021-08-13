ANDERSON — The 20th annual Reconciliation Community Wide Picnic will be from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Jackson Park.
There will be grilled hot dogs and hamburgers, snow cones, grilled sweet corn, Christian fellowship, music and games.
Local talent will sing on the stage during the picnic.
The Reconciliation Community wide picnic was started in 2000 as a way to counteract tensions and divisions that were pulling residents apart. Under the leadership of Dr. Thomas Robinson, many churches came together to show unity.
The picnic’s free and open to the public. Bring your lawn chairs to the park, 22nd Street and Raible Avenue, Anderson.
Those who want to volunteer may contact the Rev. Steve Gettinger, Whetstone Church, at 765-617-1296, or the Rev. Dr. Anita Jack at 765-621-6615.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.