ANDERSON — The unmistakable sound of multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2324 Meridian St.
Perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy- and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps is building on a career that has already been groundbreaking.
This event, additionally featuring Phelps’ musical entourage, will feature many of the songs from his brand new Gamechanger recording. Like many creative people, Phelps found himself with a lot of down time and a desire to create during the 2020 pandemic. Putting pen to paper and then spending time in the studio, Phelps went from being a dreamer to an inventor — and it was a GameChanger.
Event information may be obtained by visiting www.davidphelps.com or www.andersonfirstchurch.org, or by calling 765-643-3137.