ELWOOD — Red Gold Inc. presented Galen Birky of Valparaiso, a plaque naming him the winner of the E.A. Reichart Quality Achievement Award to honor him as the Tomato Grower of the Year.
Birky Farms was chosen from a group of six master growers, picked from 42 growers for Red Gold. This is Galen Birky’s first time winning the award as well as receiving his first Red Gold Master Grower Award.
Winners received plaques in recognition of their achievement in growing high-quality tomatoes, exhibiting industry leadership and professionalism.
This year’s production from Birky Farms would account for nearly 13 million cans of Red Gold whole, diced, stewed and specialty tomato products.
Red Gold, of Elwood, is the largest privately owned tomato processor in the U.S. and specializes in premium quality tomato products for markets in all 50 continental states and more than 55 countries.
