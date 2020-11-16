ELWOOD — Red Gold’s ninth annual Red Gold Run to Crush Hunger raised nearly $55,000 from 700 virtual participants.
Companies that joined in with Red Gold’s efforts to crush hunger included platinum-level sponsors Ardagh Group, Morning Star, Cigna and RWE.
Red Gold is already looking forward to next year and beyond. Going forward, the annual Run to Crush Hunger will take place on the fourth Saturday of every October. Oct. 23, 2021, is the next date for this fun-filled family weekend and registration for the 10th annual Red Gold Run to Crush Hunger is already open.
Early planners can visit www.CrushHungerSaturday.com now to register.
