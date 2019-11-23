ELWOOD — Red Gold has announced that the eighth annual Red Gold Run to Crush Hunger raised $67,806.46 to benefit local Indiana charities.
Since the race’s inception in 2012, more than $358,000 has been raised in the effort to fight hunger, providing more than 1,430,000 meals in local Hoosier communities.
Proceeds from this year’s race were presented to Second Harvest Food Bank and the Morrisett Center Food Pantry.
For the eighth year in a row, the Run to Crush Hunger united local communities to promote healthy and active lifestyles, while crushing hunger in Central Indiana.
With the help of the Virtual Race option, the 10K, 5K and one-mile family walk drew a crowd of 1,206 participants from 94 different cities and 15 states, in addition to thousands of spectators and festival goers who came to sample chili and cheer on the participants.
The second Saturday of every October will continue to be the date for this fun-filled family weekend. Mark your calendar for Oct. 10, 2020. Registration for the 9th Annual Red Gold Run to Crush Hunger is open.
Visit www.RedGold5kRun.com to register and event information.
