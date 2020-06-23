PORTLAND — The Portland Center of Arts Place has extended its Regional Student Art Exhibit through Friday, June 26. The exhibit consists of art from students throughout the area.
The show was originally scheduled March 20–April 19, but COVID conditions made that impossible. A digital tour is still available on artsland.org.
Student artists, their families, and community members may view the free exhibit at the Portland Center of Arts Place. Masks are required to be worn by visitors and social distancing should be observed. If a person does not have a mask, one will be provided.
This exhibit showcases many different kinds of art, including sculpture, from students of all ages. The Regional Student Art Exhibit’s featured sponsor is George Family Dentistry.
Contact the Portland Center of Arts Place with any questions at 260-726-4809.
