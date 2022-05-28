ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA) invites the public to face their fears and become Edgers for its upcoming fundraising event, Over the Edge.
Up to 85 people can sign up to rappel 76 feet down a building in downtown Anderson. AMOA’s second annual Over the Edge event, presented by Community Hospital Anderson, will be held on Oct. 22 starting at 11 a.m.
Registrants sign up to raise $1,000 for the arts by using their own personal fundraising page created through andersonart.org/ote. Each participant, or Edger, will be given tools for fundraising, and also the creative freedom to raise the money in a variety of ways. All donations are tax deductible.
Over the Edge, Inc., an adventure experience company, will handle the rappelling process. Safety measures will be in place to accommodate physical disabilities. All ages are welcome, with appropriate authorizations.
Potential Edgers must weigh between 100 and 300 pounds. Businesses have the option to sign up and raise money as a team, or to sign up as a sponsor. Many sponsorship levels include edger spots.
Over the Edge will include fun for everyone from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aside from watching the Edgers, attendees will enjoy a children’s fun area, live entertainment, food, and a vendor village.
If your company is interested in sponsoring Over the Edge to support elevating the arts in Anderson, visit the website or call AMOA at 765-649-1248 for information.