PERU — Registration is open for Upper Wabash Invasives Network’s Invasives Field Day and Workshop at Mississinewa Lake.
The workshop will be held Aug. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event will focus on invasive control and habitat management.
The day will start at Mississinewa Lake’s U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office, 5613 Mississinewa Dam Road, in Peru with a breakfast of coffee and doughnuts.
Participants will then travel around the lake. Aron Showalter, wildlife specialist at Mississinewa Lake, will talk about managing invasive species. A lunch will be provided.
From 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Geoff Schortgen, ag and natural resource educator with Purdue Extension Wabash County, will give a presentation on water quality and herbicide.
From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Vince Burkle, nursery inspector and compliance officer with DNR’s Division of Entomology & Plant Pathology, will speak about controlling the spotted lanternfly.
From 2:30 to 3 p.m., Teresa Rody, interpretive naturalist for Mississinewa Lake, will talk about how to identify invasive species.
The Office of Indiana State Chemist will offer Continuing Certification Hour (CCH) credits for those who attend, including five credits for Category 2 (Forest Pest Management) and Category 6 (Industrial Weed Management) and four credits for registered technicians.
Those seeking chem credits must attend the entire workshop.
Advance registration is required by calling 260-468-2127.