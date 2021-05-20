ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Rejuvenation Committee, in partnership with Anderson Preparatory Academy, Lighthouse Family Outreach Center, Saving the Next Generation, Netters-Warriors Inc., Indiana Black Expo Inc., Martin Luther King Memorial Commission and Central Indiana Orthopedics, will host three events this summer at APA, 2200 W. 22nd St.
June 19: Celebrating Juneteenth — Features a co-ed softball tournament; 3-on-3 youth basketball tournament for fourth, fifth and sixth grades; disc jockeys Disco George, Mingo Vontress and William Orr; African dancers, fashion show, cornhole tournament and miscellaneous vendors. Attendees are asked to wear African attire.
July 17: Old School Ladies Softball — Features ladies 17-inch softball tournament; 3-on-3 youth basketball tournament for fourth, fifth and sixth grades; disc jockey entertainment; performances by Indy rapper Taylor Renee and Grand Rapids vocalist Dank, and miscellaneous vendors.
Aug. 14: Old School Men’s Fast Pitch Softball — Features men’s fast pitch softball tournament; 3-on-3 youth basketball tournament for fourth, fifth, and sixth grades; disc jockey entertainment; various entertainment and miscellaneous vendors.
The Anderson Community Rejuvenation Committee is composed of Ray Walker, chair; Curtis Allen, vice chair; Tyrone Vertner, treasurer; Anikka Richardson King, secretary; Patricia Davis and Willy Turner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.