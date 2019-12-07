INDIANAPOLIS — Music legends REO Speedwagon and Styx will co-headline the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, performing their hits that have defined melodic power rock for generations.
The concert featuring two of the most popular American rock bands in history starts at 3:30 p.m. on the Miller Lite Stage inside Turn 4 of the IMS oval. Styx will perform first, followed by REO Speedwagon.
Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com, by calling 800-822-INDY (4639) or 317-492-6700, or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office at the IMS Administration Building.
General admission tickets start at $30. A limited number of concert pit tickets are available for $55. For the first time in 2020, a limited number of tickets in a new temporary grandstand are available starting at $95, including concert pit access. A limited supply of exclusive VIP platform tickets also is available for $250, including pit access, snacks, two complimentary drinks and dedicated bars.
All general admission, concert pit, grandstand and VIP Deck concert tickets include admission to the concert and to on-track activities that day at IMS, which include the final practice for the 104th Indianapolis 500.
