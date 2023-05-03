ALEXANDRIA — On Friday night, May 5, the gym at the Alexandria Elementary School on West 11th Street will be rockin’ and jumpin’ to the sounds of Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine, Santana, the Temptations and more.
Gary Wally will conduct a flashback to music from the 1950s. All of this music, and more will be played by the Alexandria Community Band when they present its annual Concerto Night Concert at 7 p.m. Concert is free, but of course, donations are always welcome.
The Concerto Night Concert is a way to honor high school musicians who are members of the Band. They are given the opportunity to perform with the band as a featured soloist, and are presented with the Mike Sweeney Young Musician Award. This year Jaiden Shortt will be the featured soloist and will be playing Romanza, a piece adapted from Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik”, or Little Night Music.
On Saturday, June 10, Alexandria’s Band Fest ’23 will take place in Beulah Park with bands from Indianapolis, Zionsville, Tipton and Noblesville each playing a concert. The highlight of the evening will be the Festival Band conducted by Jay Gephart who is the director of Purdue University’s marching band. Concerts that day will begin at 10 a.m.
Information: Alan Erwin at alexcomband@comcast.net, or 765-724-9234 and leave a message.