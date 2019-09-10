DALEVILLE — The fifth annual Ride for the Mounds (Greenway) will start and end at Canoe Country on Saturday.
Check-in begins at 11 a.m. at Canoe Country, 6660 S. 900W, Daleville.
Ride along scenic country roads roughly following the course of the free flowing West Fork White River near potential routes of the Mounds Greenway. Participants can see the existing trails, parks, hardwood forests and wetlands, and historic resources that the Mounds Greenway seeks to conserve and connect.
Vision for the Mounds Greenway
• Conserve the free-flowing West Fork White River and its floodplain forests, wetlands and other natural communities by creating a high quality linear park following the river.
• Conserve and enhance the historic and cultural resources in the river valley.
• Connect trails in Muncie and Anderson and build a regional recreational network that eventually will stretch throughout east central Indiana, and to central Indiana via a greenway extension along the White River to Indianapolis.
• Create economic opportunity by enhancing the region’s quality of place and stimulating entrepreneurial investment.
