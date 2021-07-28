MUNCIE — The Dr. Joe and Alice Rinard Orchid Greenhouse, located on Ball State University’s campus, is increasing in size to accommodate more visitors and host more community events.
The expansion, in process now, will double the size of the greenhouse’s approximately 800-square-foot Conservatory. It also includes the addition of a dedicated community learning multipurpose space — an approximately 1,500-square-foot environmental education center.
Currently, the greenhouse attracts more than 6,000 visitors annually. Those visitors generally include students from area elementary, middle, and high schools; Ball State students, faculty and staff; and community members from Muncie, Delaware County, and beyond.
The greenhouse is proud to showcase the largest collegiate orchid species collection in the country, with 2,100 orchids.
The greenhouse is located within Christy Woods, on the southwest end of Ball State’s beautiful campus. Foot access is available via University Avenue or Riverside Avenue. Limited parking is available near the greenhouse, adjacent to Christy Woods.
